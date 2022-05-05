United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $3,068,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,625. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

