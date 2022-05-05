Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 10,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,818. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after buying an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 303,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

