Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UMGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

OTC:UMGNF opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company. The company owns and operates a broad of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

