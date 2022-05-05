US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $43.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CL King from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 234.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.