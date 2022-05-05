Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valaris had a negative net margin of 365.14% and a negative return on equity of 220.37%.

NYSE VAL traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,888. Valaris has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

