Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Up 4.8% Following Strong Earnings

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 27,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 722,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.
The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 220.37% and a negative net margin of 365.14%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
About Valaris (NYSE:VAL)
Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
