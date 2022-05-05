Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

VLO stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.