Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.12

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 12022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

