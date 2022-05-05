Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,477 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,321,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 973,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.