Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

