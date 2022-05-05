Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,622,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 931,957 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 807,581 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,305 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.