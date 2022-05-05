Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $8.07 on Thursday, reaching $219.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,367. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $214.91 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

