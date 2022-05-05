Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $224.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $214.91 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

