Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $8.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,367. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $214.91 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

