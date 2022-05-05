Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 551.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,626 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.65. 81,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

