Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Investure LLC

Investure LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 45.2% of Investure LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investure LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $283,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $203.71 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

