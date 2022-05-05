Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 501,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.55. 131,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

