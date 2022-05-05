Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys New Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 2.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

