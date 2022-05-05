Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 14,300 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Polaris comprises about 1.6% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Polaris by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 899,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,524. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

