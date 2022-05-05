Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 3.5% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,233,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. 11,916,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,582,889. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

