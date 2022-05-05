Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.34 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to -(0.02-0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,525. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 130,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

