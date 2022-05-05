VeChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $415.02 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and $415.02 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007936 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

