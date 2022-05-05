Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.