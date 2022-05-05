Venture Co. Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.79 (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.7915 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
Venture stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. Venture has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.00.
Venture Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Venture (VEMLY)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.