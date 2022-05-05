Venture Co. Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.79 (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.7915 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Venture stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. Venture has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life and medical science products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.