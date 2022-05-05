Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.47

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.47 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 38.30 ($0.48). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 38.10 ($0.48), with a volume of 70,848 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £48.37 million and a PE ratio of 123.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.55.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

