Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $20.14

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $19.06. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

VERA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $503.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

