Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 48.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

