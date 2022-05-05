Verso (VSO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,048.00

Verso (VSO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $47,048.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00217405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00434754 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.90 or 1.80473376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.