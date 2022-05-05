Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,317. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.37. 1,556,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,418. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

