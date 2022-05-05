VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.86

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $58.84 million and approximately $49,668.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00217361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00437111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,423.39 or 1.80709298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,163,673 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

