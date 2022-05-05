VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:GSEO traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,581. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £358.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.83.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.