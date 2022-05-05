VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GSEO traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,581. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £358.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.83.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

