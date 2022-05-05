VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $1.89-1.92 EPS.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,917,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VICI Properties by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

