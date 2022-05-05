VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 700,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381,236. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

