VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Shares Up 1.9%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.97. 937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.
