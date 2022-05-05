Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in April

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,357,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 1,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of VDAHF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Vinda International has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $3.06.
About Vinda International (Get Rating)
