Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in April

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,357,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 1,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VDAHF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Vinda International has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $3.06.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

