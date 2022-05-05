Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,582. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.44. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

