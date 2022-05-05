Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) EVP Sells $576,000.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Cavoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 1,643,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,468. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -0.21.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

