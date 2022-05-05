Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $183.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average is $264.29. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $173.86 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 34.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.