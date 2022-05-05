Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSH traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 97,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

