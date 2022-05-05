Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE VSTO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 119,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

