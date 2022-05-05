Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €14.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.60 ($15.37) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($14.32) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.47) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

EPA:VIV opened at €11.30 ($11.89) on Thursday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($17.74) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($26.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.49.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

