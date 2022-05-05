Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 2,449,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. Vonage has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $229,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 361,005 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.