Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €53.00 ($55.79) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Shares of VNA traded down €0.95 ($1.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €35.25 ($37.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.37. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($64.17).

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.