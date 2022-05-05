Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($55.79) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Shares of VNA traded down €0.95 ($1.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €35.25 ($37.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.37. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($64.17).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

