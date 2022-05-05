Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 1,794,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,593. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after acquiring an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 181,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vontier by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vontier by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vontier by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

