Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%.

VYGR stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 797,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also

Earnings History for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.