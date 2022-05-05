Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%.

VYGR stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 797,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

