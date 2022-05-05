Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $265,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $185.43 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

