Wade G W & Inc. Buys 2,318 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

