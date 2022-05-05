Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,428,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 499,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

