Wade G W & Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66.

