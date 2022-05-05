Wade G W & Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

